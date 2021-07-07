10 things you said about... the legendary Asda Killingbeck checkout operator who always makes Leeds customers smile

Windy Isaac.

Yesterday we reported on a lovely woman who works in Asda Killingbeck, whose bubbly personality and kind heart has customers making a beeline for her till.

Here is what you said about Windy:

Tracie Day - "Windy is such a lovely lady, always go to her when she’s on, always have you laughing always makes you smile when your feeling down."

Kirsty Wright-green - "Love this woman. So friendly and God knows how she always remembers things from previous visits."

Gail Kane - "She is so lovely. I can hear her laughing and joking with her customers when I’m standing in the pharmacist queue behind her!"

Sue Binns - "She is so lovely and bubbly makes a miserable shopping trip so much better."

Julie Broadbelt - "Ah Windy! Lovely lady, I always aim for her till if she’s on. She makes my day!"

Vikki Lea - "Shes lovely last time I was there she was playing with my unsettled 3 yr old she made my day amazing lady she is with a heart off gold!"

Sarah Louise Limbert - "Oh I love her she had tooth ache last time I saw her but she still had me in stitches haha."

Emily-ada King - "There is one also in my locol asda who is exactly the same amazing, friendly, caring and so helpful with the customers."

Lisa Brown - "Windy is the best member of staff Asda killingbeck has, Windy should be the face for Asda, nation wide."

Bob Craig - "Without a shadow of doubt the best checkout lady in the Asda,so polite and always game for a laugh."