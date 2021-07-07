10 things you said about... the legendary Asda Killingbeck checkout operator who always makes Leeds customers smile
An Asda Killingbeck checkout operator has been recognised by the company for her bubbly and friendly nature.
Yesterday we reported on a lovely woman who works in Asda Killingbeck, whose bubbly personality and kind heart has customers making a beeline for her till.
Here is what you said about Windy:
Tracie Day - "Windy is such a lovely lady, always go to her when she’s on, always have you laughing always makes you smile when your feeling down."
Kirsty Wright-green - "Love this woman. So friendly and God knows how she always remembers things from previous visits."
Gail Kane - "She is so lovely. I can hear her laughing and joking with her customers when I’m standing in the pharmacist queue behind her!"
Sue Binns - "She is so lovely and bubbly makes a miserable shopping trip so much better."
Julie Broadbelt - "Ah Windy! Lovely lady, I always aim for her till if she’s on. She makes my day!"
Vikki Lea - "Shes lovely last time I was there she was playing with my unsettled 3 yr old she made my day amazing lady she is with a heart off gold!"
Sarah Louise Limbert - "Oh I love her she had tooth ache last time I saw her but she still had me in stitches haha."
Emily-ada King - "There is one also in my locol asda who is exactly the same amazing, friendly, caring and so helpful with the customers."
Lisa Brown - "Windy is the best member of staff Asda killingbeck has, Windy should be the face for Asda, nation wide."
Bob Craig - "Without a shadow of doubt the best checkout lady in the Asda,so polite and always game for a laugh."
Have you ever met the legendary Asda worker?