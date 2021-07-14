10 things you said about... Leeds nightclub to open at 12:01AM on July 19 'Freedom Day'

Bars and and nightclubs will be able to reopen fully on July 19.

The Backroom, in Call Lane, will open at one minute past midnight until 6am.

Here is how you reacted to the news:

Suzanne Kohler - "Don't blame them! I'm sure it'll be a wild night! Good luck to all of you that have been locked down."

Kev Robinson - "I won't be going but good on 'em. Hospitality has been so badly affected through this entire pandemic."

Michael Bignell - "Covid is already on the increase in that age group so will not e long before we are back to square one."

Neil Watson - "How many people normally sit at a table in nightclubs? Not many."

Reece Maude - "If we don't move forward and get everything back open then how are we ever going to get back to normal?"

Stephen Duffin - "It will start all over again, lockdown here we come."

Louise Shine - "Good! I hope everyone has a brilliant time."

Jeremy Ramskill - "Hope they have a great time and enjoy some normality."

Oliver Horan - "I'm well up for this!"

Beverley Woods - "Good, I hope they all enjoy themselves."