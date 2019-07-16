Thousands of people are expected to enjoy the four day jazz extravaganza across the city from July 18 to July 21 as well as a week-long build up fringe festival.

10 reasons to visit the 2019 Leeds Jazz Festival this month

More than 30 performances make-up this year’s main and fringe programme at Leeds Jazz Festival.

Thousands of people are expected to enjoy the four day jazz extravaganza across the city from July 18 to July 21 as well as week-long build up fringe which is now up and running. Whole festival tickets, day passes and individual concert tickets are available at Ticketsource, Jumbo Records, Leeds College of Music and, for Wardrobe events only, Luna Tickets. All tickets for age 25-and-under are half-price. For the full line up, including ticketed and free events, visit: www.jazzleedsfestival.co.uk

Celebrate the lasting impact the Windrush generation has made on the UK jazz scene. UK jazz pianist, Trevor Watkins, performs a special musical retrospective of jazz trumpeter Dizzy Reece with his assembled Anglo-American band.

1. Trevor Watkis - The Wardrobe, July 19

Experience a performance from a ECM record label artist, as Israeli-born pianist Shai Maestro collaborates with composer & saxophonist, Lee Konitz, drummer, Ziv Ravitz and Peruvian bassist, Jorge Roeder.

2. Shai Maestro - Leeds College of Music, July 20

Take-in the leading female artist currently making waves in jazz, as Leeds-born Bex Burch appears with her band, Vula Viel, playing traditional music of North Ghana.

3. Vula Viel - The Wardrobe, July 20

Help a local jazz great celebrate their 90th. Ronnie Bottomley, will mark his milestone birthday by leading 18 of the norths finest jazz musicians in his Big Band.

4. Ronnie Bottomley - Leeds College of Music, July 18

