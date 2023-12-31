From top actors and sports stars to social media influencers, there are many famous faces who were born or raised in Leeds.
The city has been home for some very successful people, including Hollywood celebrities, artists and, of course, our very own Spice Girl.
We take a look at some of the richest celebrities from our city and their estimated fortune according to Celebrity Net Worth.
1. Celebrity rich list
Here are 10 of the richest celebrities in Leeds and their estimated fortune - according to Celebrity Net Worth Photo: David Becker/Eamonn M. McCormack/ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images
2. Damien Hirst - £550m
Reportedly the UK's richest living artist, Damien Hirst was born in Bristol and raised in Leeds, attending Allerton Grange High School. He shot to fame in the 1990s and is recognised as one of the most influential artists in modern history. Photo: David Becker/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort
3. Malcolm McDowell - £31.4m
Born in Horsforth and later raised in the North West, actor Malcolm McDowell is best known for playing Alex DeLarge in the controversial 1971 film A Clockwork Orange. He's won multiple awards and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012. Photo: PA Photo/Rogue Pictures
4. Chris Moyles - £15.7m
The radio and TV presenter grew up in Leeds and was educated at Mount St Mary's Catholic High School. He presented the Chris Moyles Show on BBC Radio 1 from 2004 to 2012 - and now presents a show of the same name on Radio X. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
5. Ricky Wilson - £7.9m
Kaiser Chiefs, formerly known as Parva, were formed in Leeds in 2000 and have since gone on to release seven studio albums and win 14 awards including three Brit Awards. Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Formula 1
6. Matthew Lewis - £7.9m
The actor is best known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series. The 33-year-old was raised in Horsforth and has been acting since the age of five. Lewis appeared in the Yorkshire-set television series All Creatures Great and Small in 2020 Photo: Bruce Rollinson