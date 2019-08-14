10 of the best pictures from the Asda protest march through Leeds Protesters from Asda marched through Leeds City Centre today in a dispute over contracts. Here are ten of the pictures from the march today: 1. Protesters at Asda House Protesters from across the country stopped in front of Asda House, the company's national headquarters, to shout 'shame on you' and 'no ifs, not buts, no Asda cuts'. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Protesters under the Dark Arches The GMB union, who organised the march, say staff have been told they will be sacked if they do not sign up to the new terms. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Protesters gather Asda is offering staff a higher wage in exchange for a new deal - called contract 6 - which will introduce unpaid breaks and a requirement to work over bank holidays. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Protesters in City Square The GMB are particularly concerned about the impact on single mums, workers who have multiple jobs and people with caring responsibilities, as they will have to be more flexible with their hours at shorter notice. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3