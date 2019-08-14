Asda protest through Leeds City Centre today.

10 of the best pictures from the Asda protest march through Leeds

Protesters from Asda marched through Leeds City Centre today in a dispute over contracts.

Here are ten of the pictures from the march today:

Protesters from across the country stopped in front of Asda House, the company's national headquarters, to shout 'shame on you' and 'no ifs, not buts, no Asda cuts'.

1. Protesters at Asda House

The GMB union, who organised the march, say staff have been told they will be sacked if they do not sign up to the new terms.

2. Protesters under the Dark Arches

Asda is offering staff a higher wage in exchange for a new deal - called contract 6 - which will introduce unpaid breaks and a requirement to work over bank holidays.

3. Protesters gather

The GMB are particularly concerned about the impact on single mums, workers who have multiple jobs and people with caring responsibilities, as they will have to be more flexible with their hours at shorter notice.

4. Protesters in City Square

