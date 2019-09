Is your favourite on the list?

Four pubs are new entries to the guide in 2020 in Leeds. Here are ten of the pubs which made the list this year. For the full list, buy the book here:

1. Brewery Tap NEW ENTRY: 18 New Station St, Leeds LS1 5DL google other Buy a Photo

2. Slocken NEW ENTRY: 10-12 Call Ln, Leeds LS1 6DN other Buy a Photo

3. The Brunswick NEW ENTRY: 82 North St, Leeds LS2 7PN google other Buy a Photo

4. The Cardigan Arms 364 Kirkstall Rd, Leeds LS4 2HQ google other Buy a Photo

View more