The glitzy ceremony, held last night (November 16) at Leeds United’s Centenary Pavilion, was the 29th edition by the calendar staple and was sponsored by McCormicks Solicitors.
Winners included Lucy, a blind pianist who won popular Channel 4 competition The Piano after her moving performance at Leeds train station.
The awards marked the achievements of young people in seven categories, from the arts to sport. Organised by the Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation, the annual event has now raised more than £1.3m to support young people in the county.
Chairman of the awards Peter McCormick OBE said: “Every year we are astonished, inspired and, frequently, moved to tears by the amazing stories of our winners whose achievements underline the depth and breadth of the quality of the young people in our region.
“None of this would be possible without the support of our sponsors and our guests, many of whom have been with us almost since the beginning, and I am very proud that with their help, we were able to continue our grants programme which helps young people across Yorkshire to reach their full potential.”
Here are pictures of some of the winners –
1. Lucy the pianist
Lucy, who rose to fame after appearing on Channel 4's The Piano, was awarded the Achievement in the Arts prize, sponsored by Mary and Jeremy Carter. The 13-year-old from Brighouse won the programme after overcoming a series of physical challenges. She is completely blind and has a chromosome 16 duplication, a rare condition affecting mental health with autism traits and affecting overall communication. The Piano saw her leave bystanders in tears as she performed on a keyboard at Leeds train station. She has since performed at King Charles’s Coronation Concert and, last month, she played at Classic FM Live to a full audience at the Royal Albert Hall. Photo: Kate Mallender
Iqra Tabassum was awarded the Achievement in Education prize after having made an amazing success of her job, despite the fact that it is not what she envisaged when she set out on her career path. She grew up in Bradford and originally planned to study biomedical engineering. She was offered a university place but suffered some health issues so, with the help of a personal academic tutor, who she describes as “inspirational”, she re-evaluated her options and chose to study civil and structural engineering at the University of Bradford. Throughout her course, she was passionate about student representation, tutoring students with dyslexia, Ehlers–Danlos syndrome and autism in addition to her own studies. She is now Education Officer for the University of Bradford and was described in her nomination as exhibiting “exceptional leadership, innovative thinking and an unyielding commitment to enhancing the educational experience of every student at the University”. Photo: Kate Mallender
Stacey Burrows was awarded the Achievement in Management and Enterprise prize, sponsored by CHR Estates. The Bradford woman has built up an impressive business, celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, that has changed the lives of hundreds of young people across the region. She worked as a barrister before going on a public speaking course which set her life on a new track. She realised the lack of confidence she had suffered from as a child affected other youngsters so set up a business offering drama and speech to enable children to reach their full potential. Photo: Kate Mallender
Isabella and William Flanagan won the prize for Personality of the Year, sponsored by Rudding Park. The Halifax twins are known to millions across the UK for their roles in Coronation Street where they play cousins. Photo: Kate Mallender
Isabella and William joined Coronation Street in 2017 when they were aged just six. A producer who had previously worked with their big sister and thought they would be suitable for the soap. Photo: Kate Mallender