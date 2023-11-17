2 . Iqra Tabassum

Iqra Tabassum was awarded the Achievement in Education prize after having made an amazing success of her job, despite the fact that it is not what she envisaged when she set out on her career path. She grew up in Bradford and originally planned to study biomedical engineering. She was offered a university place but suffered some health issues so, with the help of a personal academic tutor, who she describes as “inspirational”, she re-evaluated her options and chose to study civil and structural engineering at the University of Bradford. Throughout her course, she was passionate about student representation, tutoring students with dyslexia, Ehlers–Danlos syndrome and autism in addition to her own studies. She is now Education Officer for the University of Bradford and was described in her nomination as exhibiting “exceptional leadership, innovative thinking and an unyielding commitment to enhancing the educational experience of every student at the University”. Photo: Kate Mallender