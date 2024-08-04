The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes three-month-old kittens Hector and Hilda, who love to do everything together.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Hector and Hilda Three-month-old kittens Hector and Hilda love to do everything together. As they're young, they are still learning the ways of the world - so they will need to stay inside until they are fully vaccinated and neutered. | RSPCA

2 . Fruin Fruin is a one-year-old cat who loves to sit on people's knees and lay across their feet. He'd enjoy living with older, cat-savvy kids who'd play with him. | RSPCA

3 . Arthur Arthur is a three-year-old kitten with gorgeous green eyes. He is deaf, but no different from other cats. He would love an enclosed garden to explore and would prefer a family with older kids. | RSPCA

4 . Catface and Tootsie Gentle duo Catface and Tootsie are nine-years-old and are a bonded pair who love human company. They would make the perfect companions to a young or old family. | RSPCA

5 . Freddie Two-year-old Freddie is a sweet-natured pup who would need a family committed to his training. He would prefer a quieter home, but could live with older kids. | RSPCA

6 . Tucker Two-year-old Rottweiler Tucker would love a family with experience with larger breeds. He likes other dogs, so could live with another. | RSPCA