10 of the best places to go for National Curry Week according to Uber Eats and Google Reviews

Uber Eats revealed that chicken tikka masala is Leeds’s favourite takeaway curry, closely followed by chicken korma and rogan josh.

By Daniel Sheridan
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 06:25 am
Uber Eats revealed that chicken tikka masala is Leeds’s favourite takeaway curry, closely followed by chicken korma and rogan josh. Here are ten of the best places to go to eat according to Uber Eats and Google Reviews:

1. Spice Fusion

Spice Fusion as voted as number 1 by UberEats customers.

2. Mylahore

Mylahore was voted number 2 according to UberEats customers.

3. Nawaz

Nawaz was voted number 3 by UberEats customers.

4. Nawaab

Nawaab Gourmet - based in Bradford - was fourth on the list by UberEats customers.

