10 amazing photos from Leeds Tattoo Expo as hundreds gather to get inked

Tattoo-lovers descended on Leeds this weekend for a celebration of the creative culture.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 11th Jun 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 10:55 BST

Leeds Tattoo Expo was held at the First Direct Arena with around 200 top artists working under one roof to showcase their skills both locally and internationally. A host of carefully selected market boutique traders including piercing stalls and henna artists were also available alongside exciting entertainment. The ever popular competitions for tattoo artists were held. And your YEP was on hand to showcase the creativity on show. READ MORE: Photo gems raise a glass to Leeds pubs in the 1990s

Beth Black tattoos a cat.

1. Leeds Tattoo Expo

Beth Black tattoos a cat. Photo: Steve Riding

A customer has a tattoo against a backdrop of designs.

2. Leeds Tattoo Expo

A customer has a tattoo against a backdrop of designs. Photo: Steve Riding

Event organiser Sylvia Legaria.

3. Leeds Tattoo Expo

Event organiser Sylvia Legaria. Photo: Steve Riding

An intricate back design for this customer.

4. Leeds Tattoo Expo

An intricate back design for this customer. Photo: Steve Riding

