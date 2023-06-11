Leeds Tattoo Expo was held at the First Direct Arena with around 200 top artists working under one roof to showcase their skills both locally and internationally. A host of carefully selected market boutique traders including piercing stalls and henna artists were also available alongside exciting entertainment. The ever popular competitions for tattoo artists were held. And your YEP was on hand to showcase the creativity on show. READ MORE: Photo gems raise a glass to Leeds pubs in the 1990s