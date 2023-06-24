Pensioner in her 70s dies in hospital after smashing into parked car in Leeds

The collision happened on Shadwell Lane, Moortown, at 12.15pm on Monday, June 19, close to the junction with High Moor Crescent.

A blue Suzuki Ignis travelling along Shadwell Lane, towards Harrogate Road, collided with a black Suzuki SX4 which was stationary and parked on the road. The collision then caused the Ignis to roll before coming to a stop on its side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Ignis, a female aged in her 70s, was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries yesterday.

The crash happened in Moortown.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the tragedy.