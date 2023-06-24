Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3

Pensioner in her 70s dies in hospital after smashing into parked car in Leeds

A female driver who struck a parked car in Leeds has died from her injuries.
By Nick Frame
Published 24th Jun 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 12:29 BST

The collision happened on Shadwell Lane, Moortown, at 12.15pm on Monday, June 19, close to the junction with High Moor Crescent.

A blue Suzuki Ignis travelling along Shadwell Lane, towards Harrogate Road, collided with a black Suzuki SX4 which was stationary and parked on the road. The collision then caused the Ignis to roll before coming to a stop on its side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the Ignis, a female aged in her 70s, was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries yesterday.

The crash happened in Moortown.The crash happened in Moortown.
The crash happened in Moortown.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the tragedy.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or anyone who may have video footage of it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101, or go online to the live chat, quoting reference 202306190717.

Related topics:PensionerLeedsHarrogate RoadPoliceWest Yorkshire Police