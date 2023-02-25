Pedestrian rushed to hospital after Wakefield petrol forecourt collision
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with “serious injuries” after being struck by a van on a petrol station forecourt in Wakefield.
The emergency services were called to the station on Leeds Road in Newton Hill just after 6pm last night, Friday, February 24.
West Yorkshire Police said today: “The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries. These injuries are not being treated as life threatening.”
The station was cordoned off by police after they launched an investigation into the incident.