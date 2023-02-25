News you can trust since 1890
Pedestrian rushed to hospital after Wakefield petrol forecourt collision

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with “serious injuries” after being struck by a van on a petrol station forecourt in Wakefield.

By Nick Frame
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Feb 2023, 2:36pm

The emergency services were called to the station on Leeds Road in Newton Hill just after 6pm last night, Friday, February 24.

West Yorkshire Police said today: “The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries. These injuries are not being treated as life threatening.”

The station was cordoned off by police after they launched an investigation into the incident.

The collision happened at the garage on Leeds Road.
