Pedestrian left with serious injuries after collision with car on Bradley Road in Huddersfield

Police are appealing for information following a collision which left a man with serious injuries in Huddersfield.

The incident occured at around 9.20pm last night (September 10), when a silver Skoda Fabia was in collision with a pedestrian on Bradley Road, Huddersfield - near to All Saints High School.

The pedestrian, a man in his fifties, was taken to hospital where he was found to have suffered serious injuries. These are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage that will assist enquiries is asked to contact Roads Policing on 101 or by using the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1856 of 10 September.