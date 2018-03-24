Pedestrian, 38, killed in collision with car on Leeds road

The accident happened close to the junction with Whinthorpe Avenue
A man has died after being hit by a car on a Leeds road last night.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following the crash on Middleton Lane, close to the junction with Whinthorpe Avenue, around 9.34pm.

The 38-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured in the accident, involving a black Vauxhall Vectra.

Any witnesses or passing drivers with dash-cam footage are asked to contact the police on the non-emergency number 101.

Police are particularly keen to find out how the vehicle was being driven in the run up to the accident and the circumstances leading to it.

