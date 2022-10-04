A one-off special looking into the life of Jeremy Paxman is airing on ITV tonight.

The former University Challenge host who is originally from Leeds was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease last year and has since been receiving treatment.

In the 60-minute documentary, ‘Paxman: Putting Up with Parkinson’s’ ITV will follow Paxman’s story of living with Parkinson’s disease since his formal diagnosis, 18 months ago.

Viewers will also see Paxman meet with experts who are at the leading edge of research, speak to other high-profile people living with Parkinson’s and meet the President of Parkinson’s UK , Jane Asher.

A one-off special looking into the life of Jeremy Paxman is airing on ITV tonight.

Who is Jeremy Paxman?

Jeremy Paxman is a British political journalist, TV presenter and broadcaster from Leeds renowned for his tough, rigorous interviewing of public figures.

In his career, he has worked on BBC Panorama , Tonight, and as a presenter for BBC Newsnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he is arguably most known for his long-standing stint as the host of the British tv quiz show, University Challenge aired on BBC.

Jeremy Paxman was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease last year

Paxman was given an honorary doctorate by the University of Leeds in the summer of 1999 and in December that year received an honorary degree from the University of Bradford.

Jeremy Paxman announced in May 2021 that he is receiving treatment for Parkinson’s disease and initially described his symptoms as "mild" and said the diagnosis was “completely out of the blue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch Paxman: Putting Up with Parkinson’s’