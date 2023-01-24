The 48-year-old stand-up star was just half an hour into his set at the City Varieties Music Hall when the building was evacuated after staff smelt gas coming from the cellar. Audience members were directed onto Briggate before being told the show was cancelled – again.

Taking to Twitter to poke fun at the situation, Paul Chowdry wrote: "Absolutely gutted to announce my show was cancelled after the first half in Leeds. Cancel culture has gone too far." The comedian later posted a video, stating he would be coming back to Leeds to finish the show and jokingly pointing the finger at Putin.

"Putin has taken this too far,” he laughed. “First Ukraine and now the Paul Chowdhry: Family Friendly Comedian Tour. Too far Putin! I'm coming for you. Now the show's cancelled! Now I've got to come back to this tatti peshab place."

Fans were told to evacuate after a suspected gas leak

The gas leak marks the third time Paul’s show at the City Varieties Music Hall has been cancelled or rescheduled, with the original show intended to take place back in April 2022. No date for Paul’s fourth show in Leeds has been released, but he has confirmed that it will once again be scheduled for the City Varieties Music Hall.

A spokesperson for Leeds Heritage Theatres said: “Our staff reported a strong smell of gas or diesel coming from the cellars at City Varieties yesterday evening. As the source of the smell could not be easily identified and to ensure the safety of our audience, performers and staff, we took the difficult decision to evacuate the building and cancel the performance. Northern Gas Networks attended and supported our decision to evacuate. Following extensive investigations, Northern Gas Networks confirmed there was no leak and the building was safe at around 10pm.

