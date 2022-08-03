Police were called to Armouries Way near Leeds Dock on Tuesday evening to reports of concern for a woman in the water.
However, once emergency services arrived, the woman was safe and well.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police read: “At 9.03pm, police were called to reports of a concern for safety at Leeds Dock after a woman was seen in the water.
“Emergency services attended and a female had been brought to safety by members of the public who were passing by.
“She was taken to hospital to be checked over.”