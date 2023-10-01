Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Parlington Lane Aberford: Firefighters race to Leeds home over fears of people trapped inside

Firefighters have raced to a Leeds house fire following fears of people trapped inside.
By Alex Grant
Published 1st Oct 2023, 16:53 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 17:45 BST
Crews from Killingbeck and Garforth fire stations were mobilised to a domestic property fire on Parlington Lane, Leeds at approximately 10.37am this morning (Sunday, October 1).

Further calls advised there may be persons involved and so the incident was upgraded to Domestic Persons, with Police and Ambulance services requested to attend.

Six breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire in the property which was described as being fully 100 per cent involved. It was later confirmed that all persons were accounted for and Ambulance crews were stood down.

