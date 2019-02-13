Parking for Leeds United fans is limited at Elland Road this month - this is why

Parking has been reduced at Elland Road for Leeds United's next two home matches.

The situation has arisen due to the arrival of the Leeds Valentine's Fair, which occupies the car parks near the ground from February 14-24.

The club has now warned supporters that spaces will be limited during the two sold-out home matches against Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion.

Cars left in coned areas will be ticketed.

Fans have been advised to consider using public transport instead.

How to get to Elland Road without using your car

- The closest railway stations are Leeds, which is two miles away and around a 40-minute walk, and Cottingley, which is served by trains between Leeds and Morley and is half an hour away from the stadium on foot.

- A match-day shuttle bus service operated by First Leeds, numbered R2, departs from Sovereign Street, adjacent to Leeds Station. The service departs 90 minutes before kick-off and runs at frequent intervals. At the end of the match, a frequent service will operate back to Leeds city centre. Prices are £3 for a return for adults and £1.50 for children/OAPs. Single journeys are priced at £2 for adults and £1 for children/OAPs.

- Regular service buses 51, 52 and 55 also travel from Leeds city centre along Elland Road and stop outside the stadium. Along Elland Road, bus stops outside the ground are suspended for one hour before and one hour after a home match.

- A taxi from Leeds Station will usually cost between £9-12.