Parents of Leeds liver transplant baby fundraising for children’s hospital

THE parents of an 18-month-old boy who is recovering from a lifesaving liver transplant are hoping to raise £5,000 to buy a new therapy equipment for Leeds Children’s Hospital.

Harry Keenan, who underwent a successful liver transplant last August, was born with the same rare genetic condition as his four-year-old brother Max.

The boys’ parents Laura and Liam Keenan, of Pudsey, are seeking to raise £5,000 to buy ‘beads of courage’ therapy equipment for ward 50 at the hospital.

The scheme rewards children for every medical procedure they undergo.

Mrs Keenan, who works as a teacher at East Ardsley Primary School in Wakefield, said: “It’s easy for chronically ill children to simply trudge through their many hospital stays. This programme helps to document and celebrate their amazing journey.

“When you donate you will be helping to give children on dialysis, children waiting for kidney and liver transplants and those who are coping after their transplants to gain ownership and understanding of their treatment as well as a lasting gift to document their courageous journey.”

Harry and Max both have inherited Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and lack the protein that protects the liver and lungs from pollutants. Mrs Keenan said it is possible that Max may need a liver transplant.

To donate to the appeal, go to www.tinyurl.com/ybeoot8p

For information on joining the NHS Organ Donor Register, go to www.organdonation.nhs.uk