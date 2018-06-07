Pan's People star sings the praises of Yorkshire vets that saved her pup from the brink of death.

Pan's People star Susie Menhenick has praised a Wakefield vet practice after they saved her dog's life.

Her poorly pup, Ruby, was unable to walk, weak and screaming in agony as her condition worsened.

The Top of the Pops dancer and her husband feared the worst as the boxer failed to respond to any treatment for suspected pancreatitis.

Husband Mike Andrews said:“Ruby had been so poorly we honestly feared we were losing her.

"She had deteriorated so quickly over a period of two weeks.

"She lost a stone in weight, she couldn’t walk, was almost paralysed and was repeatedly screaming out in pain.”

However, the desperate couple referred Ruby to the Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield who discovered the real cause of Ruby's pain.

After operating on a ruptured disc in her neck, which had been pushing against her spinal cord, vets managed to save Ruby's life.

Susie said: “At one point, Mike and I were counting the days, fearing it was just a matter of time - but now we are counting our blessings.

“We can’t thank the vets and staff at Paragon enough. We were in a really dark place but suddenly they were telling us there was light at the end of the tunnel.

“They were so kind and caring, so professional and so gentle to Ruby, and to us, and they’ve now delivered a wonderful happy ending to an absolutely awful experience.”

Pan's People were an all-female dance troupe who performed on Top of the Pops and all over Europe as a nightclub cabaret act. The line-up changed several times, and Sue joined in 1974.