Owners of Leeds bars The Domino Club and Roland's to open new all-day brunch cafe

The owners of two of Leeds' most popular night-time venues are branching out into day service by opening a cafe-bar serving all-day brunch.

Brothers Alexander and Jonathan Neil and their cousin Matthew Sanderson are the family behind Call Lane bar Roland's, which opened in 2014, and underground speakeasy The Domino Club, which is known for its live jazz nights.

They are now planning a new concept and have taken a cafe-bar unit on Duncan Street, between Briggate and the Corn Exchange.

The Domino Club appears in list of world's best hidden bars

Described as 'very different' to their previous projects, the venture has not yet got a name and is expected to be open by early December.

Bar review: Roland's, Call Lane

The business will serve all-day breakfast and brunch from 8am-4pm, with vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free dishes and cakes all available.

They have teamed up with North Star Coffee to design the hot drinks menu, which will include a house espresso and guest blends that will change weekly. They will be one of the first cafes in Europe to use a Mod-Bar, an under-the-counter coffee machine, and hope to hire some of the city's best baristas.

There will also be fresh juices and cocktails, including low-alcohol choices, available.

In the evenings, the business will transform into a bar - which incorporates a 'secret wall' that will slide back to reveal the drinks backboard. The focus will be on cocktails and wine, and the owners have recruited experienced bartender Craig Mahon to run the venue. He previously worked at Blind Tyger.

The Domino Club's 'cost price whiskey' scheme will be recreated at the cafe-bar, with the staff sourcing a case of wine to sell at cost price for no profit to enable wine lovers to sample new varieties.

Hot bar snacks and tapas will be served at night.

Alexander Neil said:

"We started with Roland's in 2014 and then with The Domino last year. My partners and I always said we want to open our favourite venues, places we’d like to drink in. That's been the focus here, all of our favourite things under one roof. We are a family-run business.

"As usual the hardest thing to get right is the name, we’ve plenty of ideas but nothing has stuck yet. Matthew says naming his new baby girl was easier than naming this place! We’re sure that like Roland's and The Domino we’ll know the right name when we think of it"

"It still feels like there's a mountain to climb before we are ready for opening, but each day we cross something else off the list!"