Otley’s Prickly Pigs Hedgehog rescue to hold fundraising bid

Hoglet feeding

The event, on Sunday May 7 at Otley Courthouse from 10am until 2pm, promises to be a fun-filled day for all hedgehog lovers says Rescue founder Diane Cook.

“In 2022, Prickly Pigs Hedgehog Rescue received 307 hedgehogs that were sick, injured, or orphaned,” said Diane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Rescue, which is self-funded and relies on donations to operate.”

Help Prickly Pigs to help more of our prickly friends

Diane and her volunteers work tirelessly to provide medical treatment and rehabilitation to the animals, with the ultimate goal of releasing them back into the wild.

She explained that hedgehogs are facing a significant decline in Britain.

According to a study by the People's Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) and the British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS), the population of hedgehogs in rural areas of the UK has fallen by at least 50 per cent over the past two decades, and they are now considered to be an endangered species. They are on the Red List of British Mammals, highlighting the urgent need for action to protect hedgehogs and their habitats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This fundraising event is an excellent opportunity for the local community to show their support for the rescue's vital work,” said Diane.

It will feature a range of activities, including a tombola, cake stall, win a teddy, kiddie crafts, and hedgehog-themed crafts and gifts.Diane added: "With the number of hedgehogs in decline in the UK, it is more important than ever to protect these beloved creatures.

“So come along to Otley Courthouse on Sunday May 7 and join in the fun while supporting a worthy cause.