Otley Road Guiseley crash: Woman taken to hospital following collision in Leeds

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash in Leeds.

By Tom Coates
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Dec 2022, 3:17pm

West Yorkshire Police received a report of a collision involving two cars in Otley Road, Guiseley, at 12:07pm today (December 17). The incident occurred on the A65 Otley Road, by the junction with Oxford Road and Victoria Road.

The woman was taken to hospital for further assessment. A statement released by West Yorkshire Police read: "At 12.07pm today, police received a report of a collision involving two cars in Otley Road, Guiseley. A woman from one of the vehicles was taken to hospital for further assessment.”

West Yorkshire Police received a report of a collision involving two cars in Otley Road, Guiseley, at 12:07pm today. Image: Google Street View
LeedsWest Yorkshire Police