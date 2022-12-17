West Yorkshire Police received a report of a collision involving two cars in Otley Road, Guiseley , at 12:07pm today (December 17). The incident occurred on the A65 Otley Road, by the junction with Oxford Road and Victoria Road.

The woman was taken to hospital for further assessment. A statement released by West Yorkshire Police read: "At 12.07pm today, police received a report of a collision involving two cars in Otley Road, Guiseley. A woman from one of the vehicles was taken to hospital for further assessment.”