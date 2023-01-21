Otley Road Eldwick crash: Police and firefighters called out to accident in West Yorkshire village
Police have been called out to a crash in a West Yorkshire village.
Otley Road, Eldwick, has been closed this afternoon following the collision. An eyewitness has told the Yorkshire Evening Post that police, firefighters and paramedics were present at the scene and at least two cars are believed to have been involved.
They added that they saw firefighters rescuing a person trapped in their vehicle at around 12.15pm. Pictures show a police cordon in place on Otley Road, near the roundabout with Heights Lane and Warren Lane.
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.