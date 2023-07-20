Otley: Man found dead inside home after concerns raised to police and ambulance crews
A man was found dead inside a property in Otley after concerns were raised about him.
The ambulance service attended an address yesterday (Wednesday) in The Broadwalk, Otley, after concerns were raised about the occupant and police were subsequently contacted at t 1.23pm.
A man was found deceased inside the address.
Police are still establishing the circumstances of the man’s death, which is not being treated as suspicious.
Fire crews attended the scene initially due to the possibility of chemicals within the address, but it was declared safe.