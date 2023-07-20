Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Otley: Man found dead inside home after concerns raised to police and ambulance crews

A man was found dead inside a property in Otley after concerns were raised about him.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 20th Jul 2023, 09:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 09:14 BST

The ambulance service attended an address yesterday (Wednesday) in The Broadwalk, Otley, after concerns were raised about the occupant and police were subsequently contacted at t 1.23pm.

A man was found deceased inside the address.

Police are still establishing the circumstances of the man’s death, which is not being treated as suspicious.

A man was found deceased inside the address in The Broadwalk in Otley. Photo: GoogleA man was found deceased inside the address in The Broadwalk in Otley. Photo: Google
A man was found deceased inside the address in The Broadwalk in Otley. Photo: Google
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fire crews attended the scene initially due to the possibility of chemicals within the address, but it was declared safe.

Related topics:OtleyPolice