Ossett Town Hall organ is to be restored after gift to the tune of £500

McCarthy Stone Retirement Living PLUS development, Whitaker Grange, stepped in with the donation for the instrument which is owned by the Northern Theatre Organ Trust (NTOT).

Regular concerts, featuring the likes of Phil Kelsall MBE (principal resident organist at Blackpool Tower Ballroom), continue to be popular among the Ossett community – and it is only through donations, such as the one by McCarthy Stone, that the NTOT can afford to maintain the organ.

Ken Wilson, Vice Chairmanat Northern Theatre Organ Trust, said: “We are incredibly grateful to McCarthy Stone team for its support.

"We rely heavily on donations and volunteers to carry out maintenance, so with the help of McCarthy Stone’s donation, we can work towards replacing the blower, which is a vital part of the organ to ensure it continues to play and create the beautiful sounds it’s known for.

"More than 50 years on, the organ is continuing to bring joy to the community – and we’re looking forward to our next event which is a performance by Phil Kelsall MBE on February 4.”

Gemma Tuft, Area Sales Manager for McCarthy Stone, added: “An important part of what we do here at McCarthy Stone is support local activities and initiatives in the towns and communities in which we build to help create a lasting, positive legacy.

"Therefore, we’re delighted to lend our support to Northern Theatre Organ Trust, whose instrument is housed in Ossett Town Hall, especially at such a significant time of year.

"We hope our donation will bring more people from the community together to experience the organ’s powerful symphonies.”

Exclusively designed for those aged 70 and over, Whitaker Grange consists of 61 one and two-bedroom low-maintenance apartments, along with state-of-the-art facilities.