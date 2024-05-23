Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A car was found abandoned after a crash in Leeds.

The incident, on Osmondthorpe Lane, resulted in the road being closed by police yesterday afternoon (May 22).

Police were called to a crash on Osmondthorpe Lane in Leeds on May 22. Photo: Google.

Officers rushed to the scene shortly after 5.30pm.

They found a VW Golf had been involved in a collision with a Seat Ibiza, which was found abandoned.

No injuries were reported, but officers closed the road after they were told that “a woman and a young child had left the abandoned vehicle following the collision”.