Osmondthorpe Lane: Road closed after crash in Leeds as car found abandoned
The incident, on Osmondthorpe Lane, resulted in the road being closed by police yesterday afternoon (May 22).
Officers rushed to the scene shortly after 5.30pm.
They found a VW Golf had been involved in a collision with a Seat Ibiza, which was found abandoned.
No injuries were reported, but officers closed the road after they were told that “a woman and a young child had left the abandoned vehicle following the collision”.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed today that both parties have since been located and are safe and well.
