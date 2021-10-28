'Years of memories': 10 things you said as Otley Lido set to re-open for the first time in 30 years

A Crowdfunder campaign launched last month in a 'now or never' bid for investment has succeeded and met its £53,00 target with days to spare.

Although the amount is far from the total cost of the project, it allows the Friends group to pay for the site surveys needed to take it to the planning stage - meaning they will now be eligible to apply for grants to cover the rest.

This is what Yorkshire Evening Post readers had to say about the news....

The derelict pool and buildings. Pictured: The Friends of Otley Lido

Anne Russell said: "Used to go back in the day it was great. Glad they are reopening it."

Katy Jo Hill said: "Cannot wait to take my children! Years of memories."

Susan Avery said: "Happy memories of my auntie Dot taking us to the paddling pool in the 60s."

Coleen Holstead said: "Such great news for Otley. It will be such an asset to our lovely town and riverside."

Julia Robinson said: "That’s good to hear. It’s been hidden behind hoarding for years. Looked in a real mess when shown on TV recently."

Trish Foster said: "Fantastic news can't wait to take the grandchildren."

Ian Bootham said: "Learnt to swim there! By jumping off the top board towards the side."

Diane Talbot said: "Well done looking forward to it opening."

Arron Adams said: "Exciting times. Early days yet as just at survey stage, and parking will be a big issue. But the plans look amazing."