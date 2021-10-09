World Mental Health Day is more important than ever - YEP Comment

Trainee teacher Ryan McNamee

Figures from the Mental Health Foundation reveal the impact that conditions such as anxiety and depression can have on the population.

And as we continue to ease our way through the pandemic it is surely just a matter of time before we start to see the full scale of the impact the difficulties of the last two years have had on our wellbeing.

And nobody knows better than trainee teacher Ryan McNamee how important it is to talk about mental health.

Having faced his own struggles, Ryan also spends his time supporting others with their health.

And he also went the extra mile to raise money for Andy’s Man Club to boost their vital work helping men across the city.

We know just how important it is to speak out as part of our very own #SpeakYourMind campaign.

Tomorrow is World Mental Health Day - ask someone if they are OK, and don’t just ask once.