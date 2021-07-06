Will Judgement Day be the new 'Freedom Day'? - YEP comment

After initially being delayed from June 21 it now looks as though July 19 is the new date to put in the calendar but perhaps it would be more apt to call it Judgement Day? Pic: Shutterstock

After initially being delayed from June 21 it now looks as though July 19 is the new date to put in the calendar but perhaps it would be more apt to call it Judgement Day?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told people it will be left to their own judgement how to reduce the risk posed by the virus, rather than expecting the Government to set out restrictions in law.

The PM has gambled on trusting the public's judgement and the "wall of immunity" offered by vaccines as he announced an intention to scrap mandatory mask-wearing and lift social distancing requirements.

The PM stressed we must exercise our judgement as we “learn to live with this virus”.

But Mr Johnson indicated that if restrictions were not lifted this month, taking advantage of a "summer firebreak" offered by improved weather and school holidays, then controls may have to remain in place until next year.

At a Downing Street press conference last night, Mr Johnson acknowledged the pandemic was "far from over" with cases rising "fairly rapidly".

And the debate over what we should and should not be doing is already proving to be a challenge.

Yet what is abundantly clear is that our pre-Covid ‘normality’ still doesn’t look set to return any time soon.

