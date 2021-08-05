Why we should be proud of new grand Leeds hospital designs - YEP Comment

A CGI of the exterior of both entrances and the landscape.

And now they look set to be put firmly on the map for providing world class medical care with the stunning new designs for two hospitals at Leeds General Infirmary, on the site of the Old Nurses’ Home on Calverley Street.

For the first time in Leeds, a new Children’s Hospital will bring all clinical services for children and young people under one roof.

While the other hospital will deliver a range of adult health services to meet demand for highly specialised needs as well as a new maternity centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And at the heart of these stunning design concepts are the voices of the patients who rely on them.

The trust used design ideas from local children and parents about what they wanted from their new hospital.

These grand designs are part of one of the biggest developments that our city centre has seen in a generation.

And ultimately one that Leeds can be rightly proud of.