Why we must see safety action on our streets for women - YEP Comment
It is a worrying state of affairs when West Yorkshire’s new police and crime chief claims the streets are now “less safe for women than they ever have been”.
During an impassioned speech which touched on the issues of sexual abuse, online misogyny and hate crime, deputy mayor for policing Alison Lowe told a panel of Leeds city councillors that more needed to be done by the authorities to help women seeking justice.
Her comments come in the same week the Yorkshire Evening Post reported on a worrying trend of spiking as the city’s students call on pubs, bars and clubs to take safety seriously.
Ms Lowe also said the mayor’s office would look at seeking more charges for rape cases by the Crown Prosecution Service.
Women’s safety has dominated the national headlines following the shocking murder of Sarah Everard.
How many more lives need to be devastated before change happens?
Enough talking - we need to start seeing action on our streets.
