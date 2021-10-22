Why we all have a part to play in keeping others safe against Covid - YEP Comment

Over the last seven days, the rate of infections across Leeds has risen by 11 per cent. Pic: AdobeStock

Over the last seven days, the rate of infections across Leeds has risen by 11 per cent - while the over 60s rate is up 33 per cent in that time.

Despite the highest rates of infection coming from young people, aged between 11 and 16, more than 4,600 children have been vaccinated in schools. Yet, worryingly, there are 37,000 people, classed as vulnerable, who still haven’t even had their first jab.

Health bosses are today issuing a plea for everyone to play their role in keeping their communities safe, as the number of Covid patients in hospital is rising.

Their fears come as the challenging winter months approach amid national conversations of a ‘Plan B’, which could see face masks being made compulsory in some places, powers to introduce vaccine passports and working from home again.

There is no doubt Covid is far from gone - and we all have a duty to protect our communities.