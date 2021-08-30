Why the north's economy must get out of the slow lane with transport improvements - YEP Comment
We are all too aware of the issues of public transport infrastructure across the North of England.
Leeds still remains the largest city in Western Europe without a built-in mass transit system.
And today a major new report warns that more reliable and joined up transport services are required across the North to allow its multi-billion tourism economy to fully flourish.
Research commissioned by Transport for the North found that, in 2019, the North accounted for 25 per cent of tourism spending in England – worth £21bn to the regional economy and supporting 600,000 jobs.
But the Visitor Economy and Transport in the North of England report, conducted by Atkins and Leisure Consultancy, said improved transport links could better this figure after warning many visitors are being put off by overcrowded and disconnected services.
We simply can’t afford to stay in the slow lane any longer.
We need help to unlock our full potential.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe