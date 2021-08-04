Why the Government cannot afford to fail with education's next step - YEP Comment

We have one chance to get this right for our city’s pupils. Pic: Shutterstock

A study by academics at the University of Leeds reveals that reception children made no progress in maths and literacy during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Almost a quarter of children made no progress in communication and language while progress was also hampered when it came to personal, social and emotional development.

It paints a picture of the disruption faced by young pupils with large groups of children lacking progress in their education.

The news comes as the Government’s “refusal” to make contingency plans for schools and exams in summer 2020 is the “most unforgivable aspect” of its handling of education amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new report by Institute for Government has suggested.

We have one chance to get this right for our city’s pupils but what is clear is the Government can’t afford to fail them again.