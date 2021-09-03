Why pupils should grab a jab ahead of school restart - YEP Comment
As schools reopen their doors and universities prepare to start the new term, the NHS is today encouraging young people to take up the offer of a Covid vaccine.
From last month, 16 and 17-year-olds began to receive letters, inviting them to come to their nearest walk-in centre with many already receiving invitations from their GP and taking up the offer.
It comes as political pressure appeared to be ramping up on experts advising on coronavirus jabs, with the Education Secretary saying he hoped a decision on vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds will be made “very, very soon”.
More than seven million jabs have already been administered across Yorkshire by an army of vaccinators.
Their efforts have been outstanding but health chiefs are calling on more young people to protect themselves and their loved ones by having the vaccine.
We’ve seen the disruption and impact Covid has left in its wake.
A jab not only safeguards your own education but your future, too.
