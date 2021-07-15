Why people need to take 'long Covid' seriously - YEP Comment

Referrals from across the city now total more than 750 - averaging at 28 a week. Pic: AdobeStock

For those suffering with the debilitating condition their recovery is long and slow.

And today the co-ordinator of the city’s trail-blazing aftercare team has now issued a stark warning: “People need to be more worried about long Covid”.

With the impact of the third wave still to hit, Rachel Tarrent, the team’s co-ordinator, said it was becoming clear long Covid “is not going away”.

Referrals from across the city now total more than 750 - averaging at 28 a week - but with long Covid estimated to develop in 12.5 per cent of people who test positive for the virus, many more are likely to be suffering in silence.

The team is still getting referrals from those who contracted Covid 16 months ago, at the beginning of the pandemic.

And as we edge ever closer towards so-called ‘Freedom Day’ the medics are urging people to take the impact of the virus seriously.

