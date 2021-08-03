Why Leeds hospices need us now more than ever - YEP Comment

These incredible services would not exist without our city’s support so let’s show them we’re all heart. Pic: Shutterstock

For the last 30 years they have inspired the Yorkshire Evening Post’s long-standing Half and Half Appeal - the longest running local newspaper campaign in the country - to raise money to support their work.

Collectively, we’ve raised over £3m for Wheatfields and St Gemma’s hospices but the impact of the pandemic continues to be felt for both services, as their usual fundraising streams were cut off overnight.

And they have had to change the way in which they delivered care at the height of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dedicated teams have been overwhelmed by the support of the city and, as restrictions continue to be eased, they are now looking for your support like never before to boost them following a “deeply concerning” drop in income.

These incredible services would not exist without our city’s support so let’s show them we’re all heart.