Why Leeds hospices need us now more than ever - YEP Comment
For decades Leeds’ hospices have had a very special place in the hearts of the city’s residents.
For the last 30 years they have inspired the Yorkshire Evening Post’s long-standing Half and Half Appeal - the longest running local newspaper campaign in the country - to raise money to support their work.
Collectively, we’ve raised over £3m for Wheatfields and St Gemma’s hospices but the impact of the pandemic continues to be felt for both services, as their usual fundraising streams were cut off overnight.
And they have had to change the way in which they delivered care at the height of the Covid-19 outbreak.
The dedicated teams have been overwhelmed by the support of the city and, as restrictions continue to be eased, they are now looking for your support like never before to boost them following a “deeply concerning” drop in income.
These incredible services would not exist without our city’s support so let’s show them we’re all heart.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe