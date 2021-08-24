Why Leeds cannot stall any longer with mass transit - YEP Comment

In the early 2000s the Supertram project was seen as the jump leads that public transport desperately needed. An artist's impression of the scheme.

In the early 2000s the Supertram project was seen as the jump leads that public transport desperately needed - but it was little more than a false start.

Since then we have seen various projects come and go - Trolleybus anyone?

And we’re still the largest city in Western Europe without a built-in mass transit system.

Look at Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield - they’ve got a system but we’re still left struggling to get from one side of the city to another.

We’re still feeling the shackles of the legacy of being a “motorway city of the 1970s” with our perfect storm of congestion.

And while the final roll of the dice for a mass public transport system is in its embryonic stage, regional leaders are currently putting together a bid for a slice of £4.2bn of Government cash to help advance the scheme.

We simply can’t afford to stall any longer as a city.