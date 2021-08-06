Why latest city centre development highlights Leeds' ambition - YEP Comment

Early design of the site of two large towers at the west end of the city centre.

And over the last few months we have seen cranes adorning the skyline as plans to reshape and redevelop our city continue to gather pace.

Today’s front page shows a striking image of an early design of the site of two large towers at the west end of the city centre.

Planners met yesterday to discuss a pre-application for two blocks of 26 and 31 storeys, which would be built on the former Doncaster Monk Bridge Works in Whitehall Road.

Meanwhile, future redevelopments in part of the south of the city centre - the Temple District - have been heralded as a “huge opportunity” that could lead to “radical ideas”.

These are just another two more pieces in the ever-growing jigsaw that is our city centre as it continues to evolve.

And Leeds needs to be ambitious and reach for the skies with its transformation to breathe new life to our expanding city centre skyline with towering ambition.