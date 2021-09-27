Why dementia campaigning work of Leeds widow is so vital - YEP says
The tragic story of Eugene Harris, and of his widow Diana, is one many of us will relate to on a gut level.
Dementia is one of the most cruel conditions that can befall a person.
It takes away your most precious memories and makes it extremely difficult to function.
And while the impact for the sufferer is brutal, the effect it has on those close to them is no less horrible.
That is why the work Diana is doing to raise awareness of the condition known as early onset dementia is so valuable.
Every three minutes someone in the UK is diagnosed with dementia and there are around 8,000 people in Leeds living with dementia, five per cent of whom have the early onset form.
Her work shows that dementia is not just for the elderly. Some people as young as their late forties develop it.
More work is needed to both ensure that it becomes treatable and to ensure those who suffer from it are afforded dignity.
