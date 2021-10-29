Why authorities must take action on road safety in Leeds - YEP Comment

The road deaths inquiry was held by Leeds City Council.

Over the last few years, we have seen several horror crashes on the roads - some tragically involving young children and teenagers.

A Leeds City Council inquiry into road deaths has been urged to take action now, in an effort to try and stop more lives being lost in the future.

Speed cameras, road bumps and increased police patrols have all been suggested as remedies.

While these are undoubtedly measures that will help, it has to start with schools.

Young people must be aware of the dangers of the roads - as pedestrians and, one day, when behind the wheel.