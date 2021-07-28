You submitted a range of answers, from funny ideas to improve your lives to more serious policy changes to reduce poverty.

Here are some of the policy ideas you had:

Debbie Wheelwright: "Put pension age back to 60yr for women."

Rachel Hartman: "No tax dodging. Tax on wealth goes straight to NHS."

Yvonne Sudborough: "Scrap HS2 and copy Switzerland’s public transport system."

Inki Munki: "Over time worked by anyone would be tax free."

Syl Jim Guimaraes: "Hire 30,000 more cops for crime on the streets."

Laird Simon Duckworth: "Bring the pension age down to 55 then I could retire."

Stephanie Orlandini: "Four day working week for a full time contract, 7.5 hours per working day."

Steven Price: "More rights for the disabled!"

Linda Goddard: "All animal abusers get a lengthy prison sentence & life time ban from keeping any animals."

And finally...

Philip Brennan: "Make it illegal to cover a garden in tarmac."

Got something to say on this topic or another issue? Send your letters to [email protected] or write to The Editor, Readers' Letters, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE.