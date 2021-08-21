We must ensure Leeds City Square plan does not move traffic elsewhere - YEP Comment
Proposals to close Leeds City Square to general traffic and create a new public space are set to go before the public.
The plan will see the area closed to general traffic, as well as changes to Boar Lane, King Street, Wellington Street, Aire Street, Quebec Street, and the wider road network.
The aim is to divert traffic away from the city centre to free up more space for public transport, walking and cycling.
We already know the very well-documented problems when it comes to being able to navigate through the city centre and across Leeds.
This newspaper launched its Unlock the Gridlock campaign on the back of the nightmare many of us faced travelling across our city.
And as Leeds continues to come back to life as restrictions loosen, we hope that the traffic issue are eased especially with the sheer volume of roadworks being carried out at the moment.
We just hope that this plan isn’t going to be a short-term fix that then moves the problem - and traffic - elsewhere.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe