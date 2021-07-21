We must continue to protect vulnerable during Covid-19 pandemic - YEP Comment

But today health chiefs are warning that under 40,000 people in the city in high risk groups still have not been vaccinated. Pic: Danny Lawson/PA

Almost 528,000 people have received their initial dose while 426,000 have had their second Covid injections.

But today health chiefs are warning that under 40,000 people in the city in high risk groups still have not been vaccinated.

The timely reminder comes as the infection rate remains very high right across the city.

In a briefing, the city’s leaders warn of a steady increase in Covid patients in hospital, which is causing pressure in the system including the need to open new Covid wards.

They claim around a third of Covid patients in hospital are double-vaccinated and the average age is 60, younger than in previous peaks.

The warning comes as lockdown restrictions were eased earlier this week as part of so-called ‘Freedom Day’.

The spectre of Covid certainly hasn’t disappeared and we must still protect the vulnerable.