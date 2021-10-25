It comes as the government seeks to increase the uptake and speed up the roll-out as cases and hospitalisations through COVID rising.

Christine Bowes: "I had my booster on Saturday, 8 months 2 weeks after my 2nd jab. I think that is why there is a big drive now because many of us over 70s had our 2nd jab much more than 6 months ago and they now realise our immunity has reduced considerably so we could put the NHS under pressure if we catch the blessed Covid19 virus."

Ashley Cohen at the family-run pharmacy The Medical Centre on York Road, Seacroft administering Covid booster jabs.

Cliff Owen: "Went for mine yesterday but they wouldn't do it because it was a day under 6 months even though the doctors practice booked me in. What a joke."

Shaun Keating: "Boosters every month by next year."

Shane Jackson: "With all the adverse reactions I'm seeing right now I'll give the experimental clot shot a miss. 2 years ago the big pharma companies would have paid people to take an experimental drug. Unbelievable."

Antony Piper: "They'll be giving them out every week at this rate."

Jeanette Ledbury: "About time get on with it now we are fed up waiting."

Keith Jordan: "2020 99% efficacy, one jab. 2021 31% efficacy, multiple jabs! Where are we heading?"

Richard Walker: "Didnt the first 2 work then

Marie Gibb: "Keep it."

Jill Whitehead: "I'm seriously troubled as to what we have been injected with. All Covid tests negative and entering 5th week of extreme flu with unusual symptoms. I wish I hadn't been injected but felt held to ransom."