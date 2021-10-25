In my view, this is a distraction. Students who attend university are generally the brightest and this does not depend on the wealth or otherwise of their parents.

Looking around at present, many young people are seeing their university-educated peers looking for a job that they have been led to believe a degree owes them, while the more perceptive see apprenticeships or entrepreneurial activities bring greater reward.

Leeds is home to four universities, including the University of Leeds.

University attendance is not, and never has been, the route to success for all.

Hilary Andrews, Leeds

Got something to say on this topic or another issue? Send your letters to [email protected] or write to The Editor, Readers' Letters, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE.