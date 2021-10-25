University has never been route to success for all - reader letter
It is interesting to read yet again that there is emphasis being placed on the wealth of students who go to university compared to those from less well-off families.
In my view, this is a distraction. Students who attend university are generally the brightest and this does not depend on the wealth or otherwise of their parents.
Looking around at present, many young people are seeing their university-educated peers looking for a job that they have been led to believe a degree owes them, while the more perceptive see apprenticeships or entrepreneurial activities bring greater reward.
University attendance is not, and never has been, the route to success for all.
Hilary Andrews, Leeds
