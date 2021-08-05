Motorists have been hit by nine straight months of rises at the pumps, with July bringing another 3.4p increase on the price of petrol and 2.7p on diesel.

Here's what readers had to say about the issue on our Facebook page.

Fuel prices in the UK have reached an eight-year high. Picture: Shutterstock

Erica Gleissner: "I work next to a petrol station and every fortnight the petrol went up a penny. Been going on for the best part of five months."

Ian Wallace: "If they allowed more production then the price would fall. It’s kept artificially high to make more profit."

Mark Gavin Monk: "I wonder if all the farmers who ground the country to a halt in 2000 when it hit 83.9p (unleaded) will be out protesting?"

Warwick Williams: "Other countries would be blockading tankers and protesting, here we’re told to drive economically."

Ron Johnson: "Remove some of the rip-off tax."

Mark Greenall: "Designed idea to make petrol/diesel cars uneconomical so less cars are in the road."

Rebecca Lynch: "Boycott them period! But as a nation, we don’t have it in us to band together to make change."

Michael Bonham Carter: "If you read what OPEC are doing then this is totally expected. They cut production to raise the prices."

Kevin Chessman: "Get on your bike."

Julian Green: "The oil companies are recovering the revenue they lost during the past two years. Greedy."

Got something to say on this topic or another issue? Send your letters to [email protected] or write to The Editor, Readers' Letters, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE.