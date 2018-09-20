The Yorkshire Post says: A forgotten army. Stop taking carers for granted

WHO IS caring for the carers? No one judging by a new Local Government Association and Carers UK report which reveals the extent to which people are putting their own health at risk because of the strain of looking after loved ones.

Most of Yorkshire’s forgotten army of 580,000 unpaid carers, whose collective work is valued at over £11bn a year, don’t do it for recompense. They do so out of love and regard such work as a duty. Yet this does not excuse politicians taking them for granted.

Without them, the country’s social care apparatus, already creaking, would reach breaking point if hospitals, local authorities and care providers suddenly had to look after thousands of additional people with serious medical and mobility needs. This is why Health Secretary Matt Hancock needs to heed today’s report – and then put policies in place – so carers not only have the necessary support but, just as importantly, actually feel valued. They’re not always at present.